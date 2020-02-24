A drug dealer who was caught urinating in the street has been jailed.

Michael Gwiasdowski, 28, was stopped by officers in Dramsell Rise, St Neots, at just before 9pm on December 7 2018 when he was caught urinating on the path, next to his black Volkswagen Golf.

When officers asked what he was doing, he responded with slurred words and tried to run away.

Gwiasdowski was immediately detained and a search of his car uncovered bags of white powder, that were later identified as ketamine and cocaine, worth a street value of £780.

Cash totalling £200 was also found inside the car, as well as a phone that continued to ring. A blood test revealed Gwiasdowski had cocaine, ketamine and MDMA in his system.

Gwiasdowski, of Burnt Close, St Neots, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply class A and B drugs and driving while under the influence of drugs. He was sentenced to 28 months in prison and disqualified from driving for 44 months at Peterborough Crown Court on Friday (February 21).

DC Josh Coe said: "Gwiasdowski put both himself and those around him in considerable danger when he decided to get behind the wheel while under the influence of drugs.

"Thanks to officers in the area spotting Gwiasdowski's unusual behaviour, we have been able to recover class A drugs that were headed for the streets of Cambridgeshire."

If you suspect somebody is involved in drug dealing, report this to us by reporting online at https://www.cambs.police.uk/report/Report or calling 101. Always call 999 in an emergency.