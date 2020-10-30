Mohammed Ali, 22, also known as Azaan, was walking along Renoir Close, St Ives, on June 21, last year when he saw police on patrol and began running towards Victor Close.

Ali was pursued by officers as he climbed a garden fence and made his way towards Stirling Way, where he was found trying to hide under a car.

During the chase, he threw a black bag onto a nearby garage roof.

Inside the bag officers found 82 wraps of heroin and 48 wraps of crack cocaine, worth an estimated £1,300.

On October 28, at Cambridge Crown Court, Ali, of Little Farthing Close, St Ives, was jailed for 30 months after pleading guilty to two counts of possessing a class A drug with intent to supply at an earlier hearing.

DC Emma Melton, who investigated, said: “Ali is well known to us, but immediately drew attention to himself the minute he began running away.

“He tried his best to evade capture and ditch his drugs, but unfortunately for him he was quickly found and caught out.”

If you suspect drug dealing in your area? Report it online at Cambridgeshire police.