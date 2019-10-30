Daniel Ayres, 35, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to 12 counts of shoplifting and possession of a class B drug and was sentenced to four months in prison at Norwich Crown Court on October 23.

In March, he stole clothing worth £109 from a hardware store in Needingworth Road, St Ives, and hot food from Morrisons.

Beer, toothpaste, cheese and meat were also taken from a shop in Burwell in April.

In May, he took a television from Tesco in Yarrow Road, Fulbourn, and two handbags from TK Maxx in Market Street, Cambridge.

Ayres also stole protein powder and beer from the Tesco store and a shower from a hardware store in Cambridge in June.

He went on to seal baby milk and steak from Co-op stores in Perne Road and Hills Road, Cambridge, as well as two socket sets from Ridgeons in Cambridge in July.

Ayres also took alcohol including two bottles of champagne worth more than £280 from a garage in Newmarket Road. He was arrested at the beginning of August and found in possession of cannabis.

He was sentenced to four months imprisonment for each shoplifting count, to run concurrently.

PC Floyd Matthews said: "Ayres has caused problems for businesses across the south of the county. I hope during his time in prison he will get the support he needs to bring a stop to his offending."