Man who tampered with cars while owners slept is jailed
- Credit: Cambs
A man who targeted vehicles for valuables while the owners were asleep has been jailed.
Richard Leleu, 42, of Tebbutts Road, St Neots, struck five times between June 19 and 27 last year.
He was captured either on CCTV or by witnesses entering or attempting to enter vehicles in Park Avenue, Lakefield Avenue, Field Close, Wantage Gardens and Skipper Way, Little Paxton.
On two occasions Leleu successfully broke into vehicles and stole £200 and two debit cards which he used in a nearby garage to buy goods worth more than £80.
At Peterborough Crown Court on January 26, Leleu was sentenced to one year and 12 weeks in prison after pleading guilty to three counts of vehicle interference, two counts of fraud by false representation, attempted theft, criminal damage and bicycle theft.
PC James Thompson said: “Leleu is an opportunistic criminal who was trying his luck under the cover of darkness.
“This case serves as a reminder to residents to be vigilant around locking their vehicles and keeping valuables out of sight.
“We will continue to pro-actively seek out those who wish to inflict crime on their communities and we also encourage residents to report suspicious behaviour to us.”