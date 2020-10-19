A man who stalked his partner and caused criminal damage to her home has been jailed.

Lewis Jackson, 29, caused disruption that eventually ended in a police siege with firearms officers in Brampton.

Police were first called just after midday on June 7 by Jackson’s partner who told them the pair had a verbal argument the previous evening.

Jackson initially rang her that afternoon and an argument began over the phone.

A little while later the woman was at home in Brampton when she saw Jackson appear at her upstairs window.

He had climbed up to the window using an extendable ladder, and threatened to chuck a metal car axle stand through the window if the woman did not open the door.

The woman reluctantly agreed, due to fear, and the pair began arguing again.

The woman tried to leave through the back door but Jackson grabbed the keys and locked it.

The pair continued to argue, with Jackson becoming more and more aggressive.

He pushed the woman in the chest which caused her to fall into and knock a wooden shelf on her wall.

The woman then stumbled and fell into her TV, causing irreparable damage to it.

She also discovered later that the screen to her phone, which had been left on the side, had been cracked.

At around midday the following day (7 June), the pair argued again after the woman said she was going to call the police.

She left the house and called 999. Jackson sent the woman messages threatening to damage her car and a trampoline.

When officers arrived at the woman’s house Jackson was inside and refused to let them in.

He was abusive towards officers and threatened to hurt them if they entered the house.

Officers feared Jackson may have had a weapon, so firearms officers were called.

At around 3.30pm, Jackson opened the window and offered to speak to officers over the phone.

Firearms officers arrived at the house and negotiated with Jackson through an open window.

Ten minutes later, at 3.40pm, Jackson left the house and was arrested.

He was later charged with affray, assault by beating, stalking and two counts of criminal damage.

Jackson, of Westbrook, Wellingborough, Northamptonshire, admitted the charges at a previous hearing, and was sentenced at Peterborough Crown Court on Wednesday (14 October).

He was sentenced to a year in prison and handed a five-year restraining order, preventing him from going to Brampton.

DC Andrea Farnes, who investigated, said: “Jackson made his partner feel unsafe in her own home and caused her a great deal of distress.

“No-one should be treated in this way and this case highlights that domestic abuse isn’t always physical.

“I hope the restraining order imposed in this case gives the victim some measure of comfort and closure, as well as highlighting our dedication to safeguarding victims and bringing offenders before the courts.”

Police strongly urge anyone who is a victim of domestic abuse to contact police on 101 or call the national domestic violence helpline on 0808 2000 247.

For more advice and support on domestic abuse, visit the force’s dedicated domestic abuse web page.