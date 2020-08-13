Police found ths cannabis factory after a tip-off from police. Police found ths cannabis factory after a tip-off from police.

Police were notified of a possible cannabis factory in Kimbolton Road, Hail Weston, on June 16 by a group of volunteers who act as the force’s eyes and ears and report suspicious activity.

Officers from the St Neots Neighbourhood Team acted on the intelligence and discovered 249 cannabis plants growing with a potential street value of up to £209,160.

Nerijus Turskis, 29, of Kimbolton Road, Hail Weston appeared at Cambridge Crown Court on August 12 and was sentenced to 16 months in prison after previously pleading guilty to producing cannabis.

PC Alan Armstrong said: “This is great example of the police and public working together. We can’t be everywhere and we rely on people in our communities being our eyes and ears. If you suspect something isn’t right, it more than likely isn’t.

“Thanks to the information received we were able to prevent these drugs from making it to the streets and put Turskis before the courts.”