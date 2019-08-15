Ian Couch, aged 59, turned up at the MP's home and posted images of her property online. Couch first met Ms Allen at a Remembrance Day service in November 2017. Following this meeting, he sent her a stream of emails, which were unrelated to her role, and relentlessly contacted her on Twitter about Brexit, to the extent she felt she had no option but to block him. On November 18 last year, Couch attended Ms Allen's home, uninvited, asking her to return his war medals to then Prime Minister Theresa May. Following this, he posted messages on social media, which included aerial photos of the MP's home and a rough description of where the property was. He bragged that people had requested he post her exact address but said he wouldn't do that