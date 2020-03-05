Brett Wooding, 33, pushed, punched and bit the victim at her home on 2 February because she wouldn't give him any money to go out.

He became frustrated and grabbed her face as her two-year-old daughter watched on crying. He then grabbed the child by her arms and threw her out of the way.

The victim tried to call police, but Wooding snatched the phone. He then punched her in the face, bit her and put his hands around her neck.

An upstairs neighbour came to help when they heard the victim scream and police were called.

Wooding, of Hartford Court, Huntingdon, pleaded guilty to actual bodily harm and assault by beating at Peterborough Crown Court on Tuesday (3 March) and was jailed for seven months.

DC Neil Patrick, who investigated, said: "Wooding launched a tirade of violence on this poor mum while her young daughter could only watch on, all because he couldn't get what he wanted.

"I am glad justice has been done today and Wooding is behind bars where he belongs."