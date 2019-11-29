Fezhan Bahadur, 20, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to two counts of assault by beating and threatening to damage/destroy property and was sentenced at Huntingdon Magistrates' Court on November 26.

On November 6, Bahadur assaulted the 16-year-old girl, he met on Instagram, over the head in the White Hart pub car park in High Street, Warboys.

He also threatened to burn down the pub with the owner inside it.

A few days later on November 10 in Upwood after an argument over a text message the girl had received, he began to strangle her and put his hand over her mouth before hitting her face and pulling out her earring.

As well as a prison sentence, Bahadur has been given a restraining order which lasts until November 25, 2020 and prevents him from going to the White Hart pub.

Sergeant Michael Basford said: "Tackling domestic abuse is a priority for the force and we are committed to safeguarding victims and putting perpetrators before the courts.

"We hope this sentence will give Bahadur the opportunity to reflect on his actions."

If you have concerns that you or someone you know is a victim of domestic abuse, call police on: 101 or report online: www.cambs.police.uk/report.