Luke Rox, 27, was in a relationship with the victim, a woman in her 20s, for a year before they broke up in October.

However, on November 11, at about 2.15pm, Rox entered the victim’s home in St Ives without invitation claiming he was arguing with his current girlfriend.

When she told him to leave, he became angry and threatened to tie her up and “taser” her.

The woman managed to escape outside causing Rox to chase her into the front garden where she noticed he was holding up a taser.

The victim froze in fear and Rox began walking towards her, pointing the device at her leg and then her face.

The victim screamed and ran away, calling police at a nearby garage in Houghton Road, St Ives, where she managed to seek safety.

Officers attended and launched immediate enquiries to locate Rox. However, he managed to evade police for eight days until he was caught and arrested in the street in The Poplars, Huntingdon, on November 19.

During the time frame between the incident and Rox’s capture, he sent numerous threatening messages to the victim saying he would “go after” her.

Rox, of Bradley Road, Huntingdon, admitted threatening a person with an offensive weapon and intimidating a witness and was sentenced to 32 months in prison at Cambridge Crown Court last Friday (June 26). He was also handed an indefinite restraining order.

DC Luke Pedlar said: “This was a terrifying ordeal for the victim and Rox’s violent and threatening behaviour was completely unacceptable.

“I hope this sentence shows our commitment to safeguarding victims and bringing offenders before the courts.

“I would like to pay tribute to the victim for bravely coming forward and would encourage anyone else suffering from an abusive relationship to contact us so that we can help support you.”

We would strongly urge anyone who is a victim of domestic abuse to contact police on 101 or call the national domestic violence helpline on: 0808 2000 247. For more advice and support on domestic abuse, visit: www.cambs.police.uk/domesticabuse