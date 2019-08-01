Matthew Woodward, 32, breached an existing restraining order when he stayed at the victim's Huntingdon home in June. The victim called her step-mother following an argument with Woodward on June 18 to say she was locked in the house with him and was scared to get the keys. In a bid to escape, she climbed out through a window and sought refuge at her step-mother's house. Twenty minutes later Woodward turned up at the step-mother's house, kicked the door and demanded to speak to the victim. The victim hid in the bathroom while her step-mother called police, who arrived at the scene shortly afterwards. Woodward, who was serving a suspended sentence for battery at the time of the incident, was later arrested and admitted breaching a restraining order. He was sentenced to 36 weeks imprisonment yesterday (July 31) at Cambridge Crown Court. DC Luke Pedlar said: