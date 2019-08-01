Matthew Woodward, 32, breached an existing restraining order when he stayed at the victim's Huntingdon home in June.

The victim called her step-mother following an argument with Woodward on June 18 to say she was locked in the house with him and was scared to get the keys.

In a bid to escape, she climbed out through a window and sought refuge at her step-mother's house.

Twenty minutes later Woodward turned up at the step-mother's house, kicked the door and demanded to speak to the victim.

The victim hid in the bathroom while her step-mother called police, who arrived at the scene shortly afterwards.

Woodward, who was serving a suspended sentence for battery at the time of the incident, was later arrested and admitted breaching a restraining order.

He was sentenced to 36 weeks imprisonment yesterday (July 31) at Cambridge Crown Court.

DC Luke Pedlar said: "Nobody should have to fear for their own safety at home.

"I hope this sentence gives Woodward a wake-up call and gives the victim the space she needs to get on with her life.

"It takes a lot of courage to come forward and report domestic abuse and I applaud the bravery of the victim and quick thinking actions of her step-mother for reporting this incident to officers.

"We would strongly urge anyone who is a victim of domestic abuse to contact police on 101 or call the national domestic violence helpline on: 0808 2000 247. For more advice and support on domestic abuse, visit: www.cambs.police.uk/domesticabuse