Vilson Gjajxha of no fixed abode was jailed for two years and four months at Cambridge Crown Court last Wednesday (August 7) after previously pleading guilty to possession of cannabis and possession with intent to supply cocaine.

The 27-year-old was sat in his silver Ford Focus at Swavesey Park and Ride in Over Road on June 6 when PC Dean Caldbeck smelt the cannabis.

Gjajxha and his vehicle were searched and officers discovered 28 individual bags of cocaine as well as a single bag, cannabis, £880 and three mobile phones, one of which rang throughout the search.

DC Tom Adams said: "We're working hard to tackle the issue of drug use and dealing across the county. This sentence reflects how seriously dealing drugs is taken by the courts."

Members of the public are urged to report suspected drug usage or distribution online www.cambs.police.uk/report or via 101.