Jacob Carr, 20, was at a property in Clark Drive, St Ives, when officers raided it following information from the public about drug dealing.

Officers found the cash hidden in a trainer and Carr with a small amount of cannabis. He was arrested and when searched at Parkside Police Station, 32 packages of crack cocaine were discovered.

Carr, of no known address, admitted possession of crack cocaine with intent to supply and possession of cannabis.

On Wednesday at Peterborough Crown Court he was sentenced to a year and eight months in a young offender institution.

PC Matt Smith said: “Receiving information from the public is vital for us to be able to combat drug dealing in the county.

“Drugs cause devastation to people’s lives. We’re working hard to tackle drug supply and put dealers before the courts.”

Information about drug dealing can be reported via www.cambs.police.uk/report or by calling 101.