Jack Savoretti will perform at Thetford Forest in June, 2023. - Credit: CHRIS FLOYD

Jack Savoretti is the first artist to announce dates as part of Forest Live 2023, the summer concert series presented by Forestry England.

Since his initial breakthrough with BBC Radio 2 airplay in 2006, a succession of crafted albums has built the Anglo-Italian singer-songwriter an impressive career.

Written in Scars (2014) and Sleep No More (2016) confirmed his growing popularity with gold-selling status and these were superseded by No 1 albums Singing To Strangers (2019) and Europiana (2021) which spawned Europiana Encore, a special extended edition released this year.

A number of his songs have featured in TV, and film such as Grey’s Anatomy, The Vampire Diaries and ‘One Tree Hill.

Jack Savoretti last appeared as part of Forest Live in 2019.

Forest Live is a major outdoor live music series that introduces forests to new audiences in unique, natural woodland arenas around the country.

More than two million people have attended a Forest Live gig in the last 22 years, enjoying great music and supporting the nation’s forests when buying a ticket.

Going to a concert helps Forestry England create beautiful places for people to enjoy, run important conservation projects and keep growing trees. Last year they planted some 6.8 million trees, caring for the nation’s 1,500 woods and forests sustainably and welcoming 363 million visits annually.

Commenting on the dates Jack said:

“I love performing at these wonderful woodland locations, they are like no other live arenas. I look forward to sharing all the new music we have been releasing with you in these incredible settings.”

Jack Savoretti plus guests on Sunday June 18 at Thetford Forest, near Brandon, Suffolk.

Tickets are on sale now at: www.forestryengland.uk/music.

forestryengland.uk/music

jacksavoretti.com







