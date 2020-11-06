News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Ivy Duffy DECEASED

Published: 4:02 PM November 6, 2020    Updated: 7:15 PM December 14, 2020
Notice is hereby given pursuant to s. 27 of the Trustee Act 1925, that any person having a claim against or an interest in the estate of the deceased person, Ivy Duffy of 10 High Street, Hemingford Grey, Huntingdon, Cambs, who died 28th February 2020, is hereby required to send particulars in writing of his claim or interest to Mrs J Bu

Notice is hereby given pursuant to s. 27 of the Trustee Act 1925, that any person having a claim against or an interest in the estate of the deceased person, Ivy Duffy of 10 High Street, Hemingford Grey, Huntingdon, Cambs, who died 28th February 2020, is hereby required to send particulars in writing of his claim or interest to Mrs J Butler, 6 Earith Road, Huntingdon, Cambs PE28 3NJ and to send such particulars before 31st December 2020, in relation to Ivy Duffy, after which date the personal representatives will distribute the estate among the persons entitled thereto having regard only to the claims and interests of which they have had notice and will not, as respects the property so distributed, be liable to any person of whose claim they shall not then have had notice.

