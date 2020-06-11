Stukeley Chefs in Isolation is raising money for pallative care for Covid-19 patients at Hinchingbrooke Hospital. Stukeley Chefs in Isolation is raising money for pallative care for Covid-19 patients at Hinchingbrooke Hospital.

Three friends who cooked up a plan to publish lockdown recipes managed to persuade Jamie Oliver to make a contribution to their new book.

Heidi Dorrington, Zayheda Khan and Lorraine Ward have already sold 200 copies of Stukeley Chefs in Isolation, which is aimed at raising money for Hinchingbrooke Hospital.

They asked friends and family to send recipes to a social media page and now hope to be able to support to the palliative care of COVID-19 patients, and their families at Hinchingbrooke Hospital.

Heidi said: “We’ve had an outstanding response from the local community and we are fortunate enough to have a recipe submitted from Jamie Oliver and another from the lead singer, Bernie Shaw of the British rock group Uriah Heep.

“We were put in contact with Jamie’s team by a member of staff from North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust - Mel Coloma, which has really helped to increase sales and the number of recipes submitted, we are very grateful for Mel’s help with this.”

Caroline Walker, CEO at the North West Anglia Trust, which runs Hinchingbrooke Hospital, added: “We are incredibly grateful for the thought and consideration that has gone into this project. It is a lovely idea and we are so pleased that so many people have got involved. The money raised has been set aside for palliative care patients and relatives affected by COVID-19.”

INFO: If you would like to pre-order a cook book, you can by emailing isolationcreations@yahoo.com.