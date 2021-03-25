iPads donated for vulnerable children and families
- Credit: Mike Humphrey
iPads have been donated to vulnerable children and families across the Huntingdon community.
Huntingdon town councillor Phil Pearce handed over the first tranche of what will be thousands of pounds worth of refurbished iPads to Huntingdon mayor, Cllr Karl Webb and deputy mayor Cllr Padrica Kennington.
The iPads will be given out in the community via a project co-ordinated by Huntingdon Town Counci, the Coneygear Centre and the Huntingdon Community Action Projects.
Cllr Pearce was representing Claven Holdings Limited whom he asked to help and which he has a long business association.
Andy Fowler who is the CEO of Claven said: "In these difficult times we are pleased to support where we can and will continue to do more in supporting Phil Pearce who has personally supported me over many years."
Cllr Webb said: "I have been amazed at the generosity of our community groups and businesses; the iPads donated by Claven Holdings Limited will provide much-needed support to local families during this unprecedented time.
