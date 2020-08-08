Rebecca Buckenham, from Huntingdon, received the items from the Huntingdonshire Community Group Covid-19 Community Response Team, which included funding from the Cambridgeshire Community Foundation and a local resident.

Rebecca’s mother Amanda said: “Written communication is very difficult for Rebecca and she can’t always express how she feels in speech but she can through art.”

Huntingdonshire Community Group founder, Cllr Patrick Kadewere said: “Our Covid-19 Community Response Team have been very active on the ground throughout this pandemic.

“From providing food parcels to shielding and vulnerable people, prescription collections, gardening, house moves, shielding welfare checks, activity pack distribution to local children amongst much more.

“We are very proud of the work our team have done throughout this pandemic and are now moving onto our recovery programme. We would like to thank Huntingdonshire District Council, Huntingdon Freemen’s Trust, Cambridgeshire Community Foundation and Hunts Forum for the funding they have provided.”