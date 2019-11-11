Jason Ablewhite, who was elected to the post in May 2016, has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) by the chief executive of the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner.

It is understood that an internal investigation was launched after the complaint was received and was then referred to the IOPC, which will now lead an inquiry.

In a statement, the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner said: "A referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

"Jason Ablewhite has today tendered his resignation as police and crime commissioner for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.

"It would be inappropriate for us to make any further comment."

Mr Ablewhite, a former leader of Huntingdonshire District Council, had been locked in a battle with Cambridgeshire Fire Authority over control of the county's fire service. The commissioner's office would not be drawn on the nature of the allegation made against Mr Ablewhite.

A spokesman for the IOPC said: "The IOPC has started an independent investigation following a referral about a public complaint into the conduct of the police and crime commissioner for Cambridgeshire.

"The investigation is in its early stages and it is too soon to speculate on the outcome."