Crews arrived at around 6.20pm, from Chatteris and Huntingdon after a fire was reported at the site. .

Firefighters arrived to find an area of rubbish well alight. Using one hose reel firefighters extinguished the fire, before returning to their stations by 8.15pm.

This follows a previous attack on Thursday, where firefighers arrived to find smoke issuing from the site.

The fire service have also reported deliberate attacks on the site on Wednesday, and April 9.

The cause of the fire's were all deemed as deliberate. Anyone with information should contact police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.