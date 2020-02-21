Firefighters have confirmed that a fire in Little Paxton was started deliberately.

On Saturday, February 15, at 9.20pm two crews from St Neots were called to a car fire on Samuel Jones Crescent, Little Paxton.

A fire service spokesman said: "Crews arrived to find a vehicle well alight. Wearing breathing apparatus, firefighters used two hose reels to extinguish the fire before returning to their station by 10.25pm."

The cause of the fire is believed to be deliberate.

Anyone with information should contact police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111