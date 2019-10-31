Cambridgeshire police and the Health and Safety Executive have launched a joint investigation after the man in his 20's was pronounced dead at the scene in Ermine Street.

The fire service attended the incident, where they found a man "trapped on the second floor of a building under construction".

The police have said that the death is not being treated as suspicious.

A police spokesman said: "We were called at about 1.30pm yesterday (30 October) to reports of a man injured at a construction site on Ermine Street, Alconbury.

"Emergency services attended however, the man, aged in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The Health and Safety Executive has been informed and the man's next of kin have been notified.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner."

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "At 1.34pm on Wednesday (30) two crews from Huntingdon and one crew from St Neots were called to a building site on Bedell Road, Alconbury Weald.

"Crews arrived to find a casualty trapped on the second floor of a building under construction. The casualty was released by firefighters and handed over to ambulance crews. Sadly the casualty was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Crews returned to their stations by 6.40pm."

A spokesman for the Health and Safety Executive said: "HSE is aware of the incident and attended the site to assist the police, who are leading the joint investigation."

A Crest Nicholson spokesman said:"We can confirm that an incident took place on 30th October onsite at our Alconbury Weald development in Huntingdon which has unfortunately resulted in a fatality of a subcontractor. We are fully cooperating with the local authorities and Health & Safety Executive to assist their investigation. We are doing everything we can to help at this difficult time and our immediate concern is the welfare of those involved and impacted by this incident. It would be inappropriate to comment further at this time."