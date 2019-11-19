Cambridgeshire police has confirmed that a man in his 20s died on what is believed to be a construction site in Buckden Road.

The East of England Ambulance Service was called to the site to find amid reports that a man had been injured. He subsequently died at the scene.

A spokesman for police said the Health and Safety Executive had been informed of the death and it was being treated as suspicious. It is understood that forensic teams remained at the scene until about 6pm on Monday.

A police spokesman said: "We were called at about 1.45pm to reports of a man injured at a building development. Emergency services attended however, the man, aged in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Health and Safety Executive has been informed.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."

An ambulance spokesman said: "We were called at 1.43pm yesterday with reports of a person injured in Buckden Road, Brampton.

"We sent an ambulance, ambulance officer and Magpas Air Ambulance. Sadly, despite our best efforts a man died at the scene."

Duncan Jackson, managing director at CALA Homes North Home Counties, said: "We are deeply saddened by yesterday's tragic incident at our development in Brampton and our thoughts and sympathy are with the individual's family and loved ones. We are now working closely with the relevant authorities to assist them in carrying out their investigations and are unable to provide any further information at this time."

The news comes less than a month after another man in his 20s died at a construction site in Alconbury Weald.

Niall McCormack, 22, was working as a carpenter fitting roof trusses at a construction site in Alconbury Weald on October 30, when he sustained a fatal injury.