Officers were called by Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service to reports to a fire on Moor Road, Great Staughton.

Cambridgeshire police attended the scene where they discovered three industrial units filled with approximately 2,000 cannabis plants - together with a number of suspected stolen plant machinery vehicles.

This follows on from a series of discoveries in Ramsey, Warboys and St Neots over the last month.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire police said: "An investigation has been launched and no arrests have yet been made.

"Anyone with any information regarding the incident should call 101 quoting crime reference number 35/41703/19."