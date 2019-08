Police were called at around 3.30pm to reports that the man had exposed himself in Coneygear Court Park.

However after officers arrived at the scene, the man had left.

The man was described as Asian, of average height and build, wearing a red t-shirt and blue trousers.

"Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police on 101, quoting reference 35/57745/19 or report it online at: www.cambs.police.uk/report."