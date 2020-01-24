Teddie, aged 12 weeks, died at Addenbrooke's Hospital, in Cambridge, on November 11 after sustaining injuries on November 1.

Two people, a man and a woman, were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and have now been rebailed.

The man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder has been re-bailed until February 18.

The woman arrested on suspicion of the same offence has also been re-bailed, but until May 1.

An inquest into the death of Teddie opened on November 21.

The hearing which took place at Lawrence Court, in Huntingdon, was told that Teddie Mitchell's body could not be released as there are a "number of specialist examinations" which still need to be carried out.

Senior coroner David Heming explained that Teddie's body could not be released for burial until all the investigations and scans had been completed.

The cause of his death has not been ascertained and an investigation into the circumstances of his death are ongoing.