Lara Davenport-Ray is a member of the Huntingdonshire Green Party and when she moved to St Neots in 2012 she realised that many of her neighbours wanted to live a 'greener' way of life, but were not sure where to start.

So Lara stepped up to fill the void and advocate for her community. She is not afraid to ask challenging questions that will ultimately drive sustainable decision-making.

But she also encourages personal changes that everyone can make to improve our environment and a good example of this is her role in championing the food waste trial launched by HDC.

Lara is very much about getting hands-on and will be the first in the queue when it comes to cleaning up our green spaces. She says she hopes that children and young people in Huntingdonshire will learn by her example as "we are all quite simply the caretakers of their future".