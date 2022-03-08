Jade Horton was told she would never walk again after she was injured escaping from a house fire in St Neots. - Credit: HUNTS POST

Jade Horton was told she would never walk again after sustaining life-changing injuries when she jumped from a second-floor window to escape from a horrific fire which claimed the lives of her two children.

The fire broke out at her home in Buttercup Avenue, in Eynesbury, St Neots, on December 10, 2020 and Jade's children, Issac, aged three, and Sienna, aged seven, died in the blaze.

Jade spent six weeks in hospital and despite being told she would never walk again, she is now able to move around with a stick.

She said she never accepted she would not walk and pushed herself every day with intense therapy and exercise.

She released a video of her first tentative steps along a hospital corridor and the pride she felt was clear as it lit up her face.

Jade Horton suffered terrible injury and physical pain combined with the unimaginable horror and pain of losing her two beautiful children in such horrific circumstances. She fought back, defied the medical odds and continues to inspire all those around her.



