



Hayley Williams is the founder and managing director of Keystone.As a businesswoman she is hugely impressive. A talented individual who exudes professionalism while maintaining a very calm exterior.She says International Women’s Day is a chance for all women to reflect on the collective impact we all make and an opportunity for women to share individual stories of success and adversity.Having established her marketing consultancy business Keystone in 2013, Hayley has become well known and trusted in the Huntingdonshire business community.She admits her journey has been challenging as she started out with no previous experience of running her own business and she was also a mum with two little ones at home.Hayley is glad she took those first steps as Keystone is a big part of who she is as a person. She says she also benefits from being surrounded by strong, kind, funny women in both her business and her personal life and these women continually inspire and encourage her.Her achievements as a strong business woman are inspiring to others. The more women we see running businesses the more it helps us to accept the position as the norm and each example serves to inspire others to tread in their footsteps.