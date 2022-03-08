Christine Green organised Black Lives Matter support as well as a vigil for people in Ukraine. - Credit: CHRISTINE GREEN

Christine Green serves on St Neots Town Council and is well known around the town as someone who gets things done and makes things happen.

She has served as a Trustee on St Neots Foodbank and also volunteered for the Friday Food group, which supports the community by providing hot food.

Christine feels passionate about environmental issues and was clearly delighted when her proposal to declare a Climate Emergency was adopted by SNTC in 2019.

This led to a range of initiatives which she continues to actively support, especially Waterside Green Energy and town's tree planting project.

Christine was instrumental in organised a Black Lives Matter event in 2020. There was a peaceful march through St Neots and the event saw people coming together to support the aims of the movement.

In recent days, Christine has joined forces with others to organise a candlelit vigil on the Market Square to support anyone affected by the crisis in Ukraine.

Christine works in social care and belongs to the St Neots Quaker Meeting and feels passionately about her community, she leads from the front and is not afraid to stand up and be counted.







