International Womens' Day 2022: Anne Marie Hamilton
- Credit: ANNE-MARIE HAMILTON
Anne-Marie Hamilton has spent most of her life in the farming industry and her regular columns in The Hunts Post give readers a wonderful insight into her life at Wood Farm in Hail Weston.
She grew up a farmer's daughter and later became a farmer's wife and has a vast knowledge of arable and livestock farming.
Anne-Marie has been organising training courses for farmers, their families and staff for the last 30 years.
She also set up a rural support charity with friends, operating across Bedfordshire and Cambridgeshire for those who live and work in rural communities, offering help when they are experiencing difficult times.
In 2001, she became a non-executive director for Huntingdonshire Primary Care Trust, and was invited to become an NHS ‘champion’ for Children’s services.
When she later stepped down, she joined the Dreamdrops Children’s Charity, becoming chairman a few months later.
Her work with Dreamdrops means children recovering in hospital in and at home received treats and also vital equipment.
Most Read
- 1 Tribute for Malcolm Lyons who died unexpectedly last week
- 2 Boy sells homemade lemonade to raise money for Ukraine refugees
- 3 'Supercarn't park there' Audi R8 worth £100k crashes in Peterborough
- 4 BMW driver caught speeding at 127mph
- 5 Nearly 140 drink-driving offences in Cambridgeshire in just 66 days
- 6 Huntingdon to lose popular Sainsbury's Café in spring 2022 amid UK closures
- 7 Recap: Monday morning rail disruption for London commuters
- 8 Cambs entrepreneur who 'died' before his wedding appears on Dragon's Den
- 9 Purse stolen from woman in Bluntisham near St Ives
- 10 Inspirational Women: Claire Beesley
In 2018, she was made an MBE in the Queen's New Year's Honours List for her services to the farming community and charity.