Anne-Marie Hamilton has spent most of her life in the farming industry and her regular columns in The Hunts Post give readers a wonderful insight into her life at Wood Farm in Hail Weston.

She grew up a farmer's daughter and later became a farmer's wife and has a vast knowledge of arable and livestock farming.

Anne-Marie has been organising training courses for farmers, their families and staff for the last 30 years.

She also set up a rural support charity with friends, operating across Bedfordshire and Cambridgeshire for those who live and work in rural communities, offering help when they are experiencing difficult times.

In 2001, she became a non-executive director for Huntingdonshire Primary Care Trust, and was invited to become an NHS ‘champion’ for Children’s services.

When she later stepped down, she joined the Dreamdrops Children’s Charity, becoming chairman a few months later.

Her work with Dreamdrops means children recovering in hospital in and at home received treats and also vital equipment.

In 2018, she was made an MBE in the Queen's New Year's Honours List for her services to the farming community and charity.