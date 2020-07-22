“I Stand in Awe of You” was written by the officer after they attended an incident in Marley Road, where a driver went into heart failure while driving.

Here is the full heartfelt post that was shared on the Policing Huntingdonshire Facebook page -

“I STAND IN AWE OF YOU”

These were my thoughts during an incident I attended yesterday.

A male went into heart failure whilst driving along Marley Road, St Ives. Saddened further more in the knowledge the male is young and had his young son in the vehicle also.

To all the amazing angels, guised as paramedics; Stabilising this male; watching you work with every fibre of your being to save him made me appreciate all that you do even more. To watch you communicate with each other, calmly, compassionately, respectfully and with unquestionable conviction is astounding to see. To see you doing all this covered head to toe in very stifling and intrusive (but safe) PPE kit only added to my amazement of you.

I STAND IN AWE OF YOU

To the van driver and passenger who stopped to get out your vehicle, to check if everything was ok, knowing that something didn’t quite feel right when the car suddenly halted to a stop; whereby so many others would have just carried on manoeuvring around thinking it was just a guy who had broken down in his vehicle.

I STAND IN AWE OF YOU

To the couple who stopped unselfishly and started CPR without hesitation; for allowing your human and clearly good- natured instincts to kick in to help preserve this life, this husband, this father, this brother, this son and to not even give it a seconds thought, despite living in this surreal world that is COVID19. You undoubtedly and unreservedly played a huge part in helping to save this life.

I STAND IN AWE OF YOU

To the nearby resident and daughter, who cradled the little boy and took him from this disturbing and chaotic scene. Who sheltered him in your home and arms. Occupied him, gave him snacks and put cartoons on for him during this time.

I STAND IN AWE OF YOU

To my colleague who fought back the tears, to protect the little boys unmistakable anxieties and reassured him that “everything will be ok” when she heard him crying for his daddy.

I STAND IN AWE OF YOU.

To the medic who placed your reassuring arm around the wife of the male, who was now in the ambulance and updated her fully and honestly on the situation.

I STAND IN AWE OF YOU

We are living in a world at the moment, where there is so much uncertainty and understandable fear, but with all of the above, it just goes to show that humanity and kindness, I am happy to say will always prevail.

Thank you doesn’t seem enough, but thank you to you all. You are what makes the world a good place. #7173