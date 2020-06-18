Tributes to wife and daughter who died in Ramsey crash. Pictured is Marion Bunyan. Picture: CAMBS POLICE Tributes to wife and daughter who died in Ramsey crash. Pictured is Marion Bunyan. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

They included baby Erin Chatten who was delivered after the crash which claimed the lives of her mother Jennifer Bunyan, 24, and grandmother Marion Bunyan, 54.

Senior coroner David Heming expressed his condolences and sympathy, describing the incident as an “utter catastrophe” for the family.

He adjourned the inquests until August 21 when a further hearing will take place.

Mr Heming also paid tribute to the “utter professionalism” of the medical and police staff who dealt with the outcome of the crash and the continuing support they provided.

Jennifer Bunyan, of Beeson Close, Little Paxton, who was pregnant, was driving a Nissan Qashqai on June 7 with her mother Marion Bunyan, of Park Avenue, Little Paxton, as a passenger, when the vehicle left Puddock Road, and ran into the waterway at about 11.30am.

Mr Heming said a post mortem examination on Marion Bunyan indicated she had died from drowning and further results were awaited on Jennifer Bunyan.

He told a hearing in Huntingdon that Erin, who had been at 30 weeks’ gestation, had died with her mother.

Mr Heming paid tribute to Paul Bunyan, husband of Marion and father of Jennifer, and Jennifer’s fiance David.

Marion, who had been married for 30 years, was a mother of three who worked as a teaching assistant in the special educational needs department at Longsands College, St Neots.

Jennifer had been a school librarian until becoming a full-time mother to her son Oliver, aged nearly three.

Mr Heming also opened and adjourned an inquest into the death of Brian Wallace, 49, who died when his car ran into a waterway near Ramsey.

The inquest heard that the accident happened at Benwick on April 26 and that Mr Wallace’s body was recovered from the water by a team of divers four days later.

Mr Heming said a post mortem examination had taken place but the results were not yet known and he adjourned the hearing until a date in October.