Published: 8:55 AM February 6, 2021

Inquest opens into death of man, 88, in Brampton house fire. The scene on the day. - Credit: Archant

An inquest has opened into the death of an 88-year-old who died in a house fire in Brampton.

Peter Key lost his life in the blaze at his home in High Street on October 28 last year.

Brampton High Street was cordoned off on the day of the incident just before 11.30am.

Police, fire and ambulance crews attended, but Mr Key was pronounced dead at the scene.

The pre-inquest review into Mr Key's death was held by area coroner Elizabeth Gray on the afternoon of February 5.

Cambridgeshire and Peterborough NHS Trust (CPNFT) and representatives from adult social care are set to give evidence at the full inquest in six to eight weeks' time.

It is expected to be a half day hearing at Lawrence Court, in Huntingdon.

Tributes were posted online following Mr Key's death, with residents sharing their shock and condolences.

