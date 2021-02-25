Inquest into deaths of St Neots brother and sister opened today
- Credit: ARCHANT
An inquest has opened today (February 25) into the deaths of two children who died in a house fire in St Neots last December.
Sienna Jenkins, aged seven, and her brother Isaac, aged three, died on December 10, 2020, at their home in Buttercup Avenue, Eynesbury.
Senior coroner for David Heming HM Senior Coroner for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough confirmed a post mortem examination had shown the children died of 1a smoke inhalation, 1b house fire.
There will be a pre inquest review hearing at 10am, on May 5 at Lawrence Court, in Huntingdon, for both children.
Mr Heming said: “A very detailed fire investigation was carried out by the fire services.
“This is a very tragic event and loss of life and I offer my sincerest condolences and sympathy to the family of the deceased.”
