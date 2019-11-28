Twenty people seriously injured and taken to hospital after minibus flips over on the B1040 near Bluntisham. This is an aerial view of the junction where the crash happened. Picture: TERRY HARRIS. Twenty people seriously injured and taken to hospital after minibus flips over on the B1040 near Bluntisham. This is an aerial view of the junction where the crash happened. Picture: TERRY HARRIS.

Margaret Henwood, 85, of Foxlease, Bedford died at the scene of the collision on the B1040 cross roads on November 14, after the white Mercedes minibus she was travelling in was involved in a collision with a black Volkswagen Golf.

A second woman involved in the crash, Barbra McGruer, 86, of Trent Road, Bedford was taken to hospital following the crash. She later died at Addenbrookes two days later (November 16).

David Heming, senior corner for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough opened both of the inquests at Lawrence Court, in Huntingdon, this morning (November 28).

Opening the inquest of Ms Henwood, Mr Heming said that after an invasive post-mortem and CT scan: "the cause of death, was one a, cervical spinal fracture."

Opening the Inquest into the death of Ms McGruer Mr Heming said: "The cause of death was one a, multiple traumatic injuries."

Mr Heming adjourned both inquests pending further investigation, and added: "I would like to express my condolences to the family of the deceased".

A total of 18 passengers from the minibus, all aged between 60 and 80, were taken to hospital after the collision.

Just days after the collision, police were called to a second crash on the same road. The crash involved two cars and a van at the Wheatsheaf Road junction, Cambridgeshire police have confirmed. No injuries were reported.

A petition has been started to improve the safety of the road. It has more than 10,000 signatures.

The petition says: "For many years local safety groups have been campaigning to try and make the vast improvements needed to this junction and time and time again they have come up against obstacles and rejection.

"I've been travelling along this road for the last 18 years and in that time I have seen some horrendous accidents, lots of near misses and with the traffic increasing year on year the problem is only getting worse.

"On Tuesday this week we attended a local safety group meeting to discuss this specific issue and concern and it was extremely disappointing and frustrating to hear that the group have been battling for years to get improvements done to this road. Despite their extensive efforts improvements haven't been authorised by the council/highways. The stats are there in black and white and the number of accidents in the last month in particular is scary. Another devastating accident this evening and that just shows the problem will not go away."

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or has any information, is asked to contact the road policing unit on 101 quoting incident number 365 of 14 November or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report.

To sign the petition visit: www.change.org/p/cambs-county-council-highways-major-improvements-needed-to-b1040-wheatsheaf-crossroads-main-road-somersham-to-st-ives