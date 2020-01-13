Richard Kenworthy, 72, of Judith Road, Kettering, was a passenger in a white Mercedes minibus which was involved in a collision with a black Volkswagen Golf Richard Kenworthy, 72, of Judith Road, Kettering, was a passenger in a white Mercedes minibus which was involved in a collision with a black Volkswagen Golf

An inquest into the death of a man who died in a mini-bus crash in Bluntisham earlier this month has opened.

Richard Kenworthy, 72, of Judith Road, Kettering, was a passenger in a white Mercedes minibus which was involved in a collision with a black Volkswagen Golf on the B1040 Somersham Road at about 4.50pm on Thursday, November 14.

He died in hospital on December 13 as a result of injuries sustained in the collision.

David Heming, senior corner for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, opened the inquest at Lawrence Court, in Huntingdon, this morning (Monday).

Twenty people seriously injured and taken to hospital after minibus flips over on the B1040 near Bluntisham. This is an aerial view of the junction where the crash happened. Picture: TERRY HARRIS. Twenty people seriously injured and taken to hospital after minibus flips over on the B1040 near Bluntisham. This is an aerial view of the junction where the crash happened. Picture: TERRY HARRIS.

Opening the Inquest into the death of Mr Kenworthy, Mr Heming said: "The cause of death was multiple traumatic injuries.

"Mr Kenworthy sustained injuries in the crash and was treated at Addenbrooke's Hospital, in Cambridge, and then transferred to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire"

Mr Heming adjourned the inquest pending further investigation, and added: "I would like to express my condolences to the family of the deceased".

In a statement after Mr Kenworthy's death, his daughter Emma Montague said: "Richard was a loving father, grandfather and husband, with a zest for life which lived to the full. He will be sorely missed by his family and friends."

Since the crash two other people have also died. Margaret Henwood, 85, of Foxlease Road, Bedford, died at the scene and Barbara McGruer, 86, of Trent Road, Bedford, died on Saturday, 16 November. They were also passengers in the minibus.

A total of 18 passengers from the minibus, all aged between 60 and 80, were taken to hospital after the collision.

Just days after the collision, police were called to a second crash on the same road. The crash involved two cars and a van at the Wheatsheaf Road junction, Cambridgeshire police have confirmed. No injuries were reported.

The petition, which has been started by Rachel Fabb, says that the crossroads on the B1040, are in "desperate need for better signage and either traffic lights or a roundabout".

To sign the petition visit: www.change.org/p/cambs-county-council-highways-major-improvements-needed-to-b1040-wheatsheaf-crossroads-main-road-somersham-to-st-ives.