Jamie Pegram, 23, of School Lane, Buckden, was driving a blue Vauxhall Corsa along Mill Road at about 12.40am on July 13 when he was involved in a collision with a grey Range Rover Sport.

Police and ambulance services attended and Jamie was pronounced dead at the scene.

David Heming, senior corner for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough opened the inquest at Lawrence Court, in Huntingdon.

"The cause of death was a road traffic accident, and severe blunt force trauma to the chest, spine and limbs," Mr Heming said.

The date for the full inquest is yet to be set.

Since the death, Cambridgeshire County Council have been taking part in a 'fatal collision review process', which is "part of the normal process after a fatal accident on one of our roads", a spokesman for the council told the Hunts Post .

Buckden Parish Council has said it is also planning on putting in a bid to the county council for funding for traffic calming measures for the road.

Councillor Martin Hassall said: "We are now awaiting the outcome of the report, and hopefully that will help us determine what we need to do next. There has been concerns raised about the chicane at the end of Mill Road being a hazard, so we hope to work with the council to try and make this road safer."

A tribute released by Mr Pegram's family in the days after his death said: "Jamie was a very much loved son to Melvyn and Caryl, brother to Marty and a much loved grandson. Jamie lived local in the village for 23 years going to the local schools. He went to university and got a first class honours degree in film studies and English. Jamie was working in the local Cineworld gaining experience as he wanted to work in media/film making.

"He was unique and individual and was writing a horror movie he was hoping to get filmed later in life. He had a love for music, playing the sax and the keyboard. He was an active member of the Rising Phoenix paranormal society. He was a very sensitive loving son, thinking of his family all the time. He had many friends who are devastated at his passing."

The driver of the Range Rover, a woman in her 30s, was taken to hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries. Four young passengers travelling in the Range Rover were also taken to hospital for treatment.