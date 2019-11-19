Niall McCormack, 22, was working as a carpenter fitting roof trusses at a construction site in Alconbury Weald on October 30, when he sustained a fatal injury.

David Heming, senior corner for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, opened the inquest at Lawrence Court, in Huntingdon, on November 15.

Mr Heming said: "As a result of an incident on the site, he sustained fatal injuries. There is currently an ongoing investigation into the death.

"A post-mortem examination which took place at Addenbrooke's Hospital on November 5, gave his cause of death as a closed head injury."

Mr Heming adjourned the inquest, and added: "I would like to express my condolences to the family of the deceased".

Cambridgeshire police and the Health and Safety Executive have launched a joint investigation after Mr McCormackwas pronounced dead at the scene in Ermine Street.

The fire service attended the incident, where they found a man "trapped on the second floor of a building under construction".

The police have said that the death was not being treated as suspicious.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "At 1.34pm on October 30 two crews from Huntingdon and one crew from St Neots were called to a building site on Bedell Road, Alconbury Weald.

"Crews arrived to find a casualty trapped on the second floor of a building under construction. The casualty was released by firefighters and handed over to ambulance crews. Sadly the casualty was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Crews returned to their stations by 6.40pm."

A spokesman for the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) said: "HSE is aware of the incident and attended the site to assist the police, who are leading the joint investigation."

A statement released by Crest Nicholson, a housing developer, at the time of the incident said: "We can confirm that an incident took place on October 30 onsite at our Alconbury Weald development which has unfortunately resulted in a fatality of a subcontractor. We are fully co-operating with the local authorities and Health and Safety Executive to assist their investigation. We are doing everything we can to help at this difficult time and our immediate concern is the welfare of those involved and impacted by this incident."