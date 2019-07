Rosa King Rosa King

Coroner Nicholas Moss told the jury today (Monday) there would be some distressing details during the inquest at Huntingdon Town Hall, which is set to last two weeks.

Ms King, 33, died from traumatic injuries on the morning of May 29, 2017.

The first witness was Rosa's mum, Andrea, who read a statement. She became quite emotional but described her daughter as a "happy and outgoing child" and said the family were "proud of all her achievements".

The coroner outlined the evidence to the jury and pointed out that, on the day of Rosa's death, two gates that should have kept her separated from the tigers were in the open position.