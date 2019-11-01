Robert Duquemin, 53, died at a property in Ringwood Close on the morning of Thursday, October 10.

Senior coroner David Heming opened an inquest into Mr Duquemin's death and then adjourned the hearing pending the outcome of further inquiries.

No cause of death was given.

Mr Heming said "significant other tests are under way" to ascertain the cause of death and that "it will be some time before the test results will be known".

Mr Heming added "I would like to express my condolences to the family of the deceased".

Police believe Mr Duquemin was the victim of an assault on Saturday, October 5, at a property in Percy Green Place, Huntingdon.

A 23-year-old man from Huntingdon was arrested in connection with the incident and subsequently released on bail.

Officers are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the incident and the subsequent death of Mr Duquemin.

Detective Inspector Emma Pitts said the attack was being treated as an isolated incident.

She said: "Robert was a father of five and his family have been left devastated by his loss. We would like to speak to anyone with information about the assault on the Saturday before his death.

"We particularly want to speak to anyone in the area who may have seen someone acting suspiciously in Percy Green Place at around 8pm on the day of the assault."

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting 35/71591/19. Alternatively, you can report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report.