An inquest into the death a man who died following a five-vehicle collision on the A1 was opened on Monday (January 13).

Matthew Mitchell, 39, of Emlyns Gardens, Stamford, the driver of the Volkswagen Golf, was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital, in Cambridge, in a critical condition after the collision on the A1 near Eaton Socon on December 9, but died the following day.

David Heming, senior corner for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, opened the inquest at Lawrence Court, in Huntingdon, and said the cause of death was traumatic brain injury."

Mr Heming adjourned the inquest pending further investigation, and added: "I would like to express my condolences to the family of the deceased".

Cambridgeshire police were called at 6.42pm on December 9, after reports of a collision between a lorry, silver Volkswagen Golf, a blue van, a blue Ford Fiesta and a black Mini on the Eaton Socon slip road.

Two other people were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Officers are urging anyone who witnessed the collision, or anyone with dash-cam footage, to contact the Road Policing Unit by calling 101 and quoting CC-09122019-0366.