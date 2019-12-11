James Rourke died on November 18 following an incident at a CALA Homes development in Buckden Road.

East of England Ambulance Service crews and the Magpas Air Ambulance attended but Mr Rourke was declared dead at the scene.

An investigation was launched by Cambridgeshire police following the incident and the Health and Safety Executive was informed. The death was not being treated as suspicious.

At Lawrence Court, in Huntingdon, on Friday, David Heming, senior coroner for Cambridgeshire, opened an inquest into Mr Rourke's death.

The preliminary cause of death given by the pathologist was "pending further examination". The hearing was adjourned for further investigation to take place and has been scheduled for a full hearing next May.

In a statement released following the incident, Duncan Jackson, managing director at CALA Homes North Home Counties, said: "We are deeply saddened by the tragic incident at our development in Brampton and our thoughts and sympathy are with the individual's family and loved ones. We are now working closely with the relevant authorities to assist them in carrying out their investigations and are unable to provide any further information at this time."

Mr Rourke's death came less than a month after another man in his 20s died at a construction site in Alconbury Weald.

Niall McCormack, 22, was working as a carpenter fitting roof trusses at a construction site in Alconbury Weald on October 30, when he sustained a fatal injury.

Mr Heming opened an inquest in Mr McCormack's death at Lawrence Court on November 15.

He said: "As a result of an incident on the site, he sustained fatal injuries. There is currently an ongoing investigation into the death.

"A post-mortem examination which took place at Addenbrooke's Hospital on November 5, gave his cause of death as a closed head injury."

Mr Heming adjourned the inquest, and added: "I would like to express my condolences to the family of the deceased".