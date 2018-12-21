Police and fire service crews were called to the junction between St Ives Road and Pidley Road at about 8pm on December 15 following reports of a “serious collision”.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews from St Ives and Huntingdon attended the incident, adding: “Crews arrived to find a collision involving two vehicles, with one vehicle in a ditch. Firefighters released two casualties. In total, five casualties were taken to hospital by ambulance.”

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire police said some people had suffered “serious injuries” in the incident and added that the road had been “closed for a time” while emergency services dealt with the incident.

Firefighters returned to their station by 10.40pm.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact police on 101.