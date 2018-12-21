Police and fire service crews were called to the junction between St Ives Road and Pidley Road at about 8pm on December 15 following reports of a serious collision. A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews from St Ives and Huntingdon attended the incident, adding: Crews arrived to find a collision involving two vehicles, with one vehicle in a ditch. Firefighters released two casualties. In total, five casualties were taken to hospital by ambulance. A spokesman for Cambridgeshire police said some people had suffered serious injuries in the incident and added that the road had been closed for a time while emergency services dealt with the incident. Firefighters returned to their station by 10.40pm. Anyone with information about the incident can contact police on 101.