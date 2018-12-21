Five people were hospitalised following a collision between two cars in Somersham.

Police and fire service crews were called to the junction between St Ives Road and Pidley Road at about 8pm on December 15 following reports of a “serious collision”.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews from St Ives and Huntingdon attended the incident, adding: “Crews arrived to find a collision involving two vehicles, with one vehicle in a ditch. Firefighters released two casualties. In total, five casualties were taken to hospital by ambulance.”

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire police said some people had suffered “serious injuries” in the incident and added that the road had been “closed for a time” while emergency services dealt with the incident.

Firefighters returned to their station by 10.40pm.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact police on 101.