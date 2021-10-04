Video

Published: 8:01 AM October 4, 2021 Updated: 10:19 AM October 4, 2021

Protestors have been outside MBR Acres for over 80 days. - Credit: Archant

An injunction hearing is due to take place at the High Court in London today (Monday) to remove Camp Beagle from outside MBR Acres, in Wyton.

MBR Acres, is owned by US Multinational Marshall BioRescources and is a Beagle Breeding Facility that prepares and supplies dogs for animal testing.

Members of the Camp Beagle have been camping outside the facility for weeks.

In a Facebook video, John Curtin, who is a member and supporter of Camp Beagle is encouraging people to show their support for Camp Beagle.

Warning: In the video you can hear the cries of dogs in the background within the grounds of MBR Acres.

John Curtin is asking people to support Camp Beagle outside the High Court on Monday. - Credit: Archant

John says on the video: “Please come and support us outside the High Court on Monday. They are trying to crush Camp Beagle."

Protests continued over the weekend outside MBR Acres.

MBR Acres is owned by Marshall BioResources, a global provider of purpose-bred animals for biomedical research and related services.

The company says it is "dedicated to maintaining high standards of animal welfare" and "greatly respects and appreciates" the role in which its animals play in the development of "life-saving discoveries."

More protests by Camp Beagle took place over the weekend outside MBR Acres, on Saturday 2 October people brought their own pet Beagles to the protest. - Credit: Camp Beagle

More protests took place over the weekend, on Saturday October 2 protestors brought their own beagle pets to stand outside the MBR Acres site in Wyton.

Many people came to show their support and Norwegian Bakers donated two boxes of vegan baked goods.

Norwegian Bakers donated two boxes of vegan baked goods. - Credit: Camp Beagle

Victoria’s Cakes have also raised a massive £3,100 for Camp Beagle over the last few weeks by holding a raffle.

Vicky on the Camp Beagle Facebook page: “Feeling proud, emotional, and overwhelmed. So many people care about the beagles like I do and are so grateful to everyone at camp beagle, we will Free the MBR Beagles.”

Many protestors are at the High Court this morning in London, including Polly to show their support to Camp Beagle.