Interactive map shows Covid Indian variant cases in Huntingdonshire

Alexandra Collett

Published: 8:39 AM June 15, 2021   
More than 60 per cent of Covid cases recorded in Huntingdonshire in one week were the Indian variant. 

In the seven days leading up to June 5, there were 21 Indian cases recorded in the district out of 34 Covid-19 cases. 

The Indian variant, known as the ‘Delta’ variant by the World Health Organisation (WHO) saw the first case in the UK in Northern Ireland in early May.    

See on the interactive map below the percentage of Indian variant Covid cases. 

Since Covid-19 arrived in Huntingdonshire, a total of 41 Indian variant cases have been recorded out of 241 covid cases.   

Comparing this to Cambridge, out of 22 cases of Covid-19 recorded leading up to June 5, only three were recorded as Indian variant cases.   

Since Covid-19 arrived in Cambridge only 10 cases were recorded as the Indian variant, from 294 cases. 

