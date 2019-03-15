The East Anglian Air Ambulance landed in Riverside Park. Picture: SIMON LEHER The East Anglian Air Ambulance landed in Riverside Park. Picture: SIMON LEHER

Police and ambulance crews and the East Anglian Air Ambulance are at the scene of an incident close to Huntingdon Ring Road.

Police have been unable to confirm full details about the incident, believed to be in Hartford Road, but a spokesman said: “We were called at around 12.40pm to reports of a distraction burglary in Huntingdon. An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact us on 101 quoting incident 203 of today.”

Eye witnesses have told the Hunts Post a person was receiving CPR. Police confirmed that someone “was taken ill” at the scene.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 1.09pm with reports of a cardiac arrest in Hartford Road.

“We sent two ambulances, a rapid response vehicle and the East Anglian Air Ambulance. One patient was taken to Hinchingbrooke Hospital for further treatment.”