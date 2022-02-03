Breaking

Police have closed Thrapston Road in Brampton due to an incident. - Credit: HUNTS POST

Early reports are coming in of a incident in Brampton today (Thursday) in an area close to a nursery school.

Police are in attendance at the scene, in Thrapston Road, but there is little information at this stage.

Thrapston Road has been closed to the public.

The Hunts Post has contacted Cambridgeshire police and the fire service and will provide updates when we have more information.