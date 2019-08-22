With the Government changing how GCSEs are graded a few years ago, it has meant that students will be receiving their results numerically as opposed to using letters.

The new system means that students are graded from 9 to 1, where a 7 is anchored at an old grade A, a 4 is a low C and a 1 equates to a grade G.

KIMBOLTON

In the first year with every subject scored under the new 9 to 1 grading system, Kimbolton School is celebrating another excellent set of GCSE and IGCSE results. A tremendous 36% of all grades were awarded at the top 9 or 8 grades (equivalent to the old A*) and 58% at 9-7 (old A*/A).

Twenty-nine candidates achieved nine or more 9 to 7 grades.

Included in these results were those for International GCSEs in nine subjects.

Ella Edwards from Kimbolton and Ben Smith from Buckden both achieved nine 9s - the new top grade.

Close behind with at least nine grade 9 or 8s were Patrick Choy Winters from Great Paxton, Amelia Crimp from Cardington, Andrew Dowdell-Stent and Grace Johnson both from Godmanchester, Kobe Grant and Jasmine Henson both from St Neots, Christopher Neal from Eaton Ford and Alistair Severn from Great Gransden.

Other top performers, all with at least nine 9 to 7 grades and at least eight 9 or 8s, were Emily Buttsm from Kimbolton, Lauren Elliott from Great Stukeley, Elio Nejim from Stukeley Meadows, Alice Oldfield from Stow Longa, Sasha-Lee Pescod from Hail Weston, Madison Peters from Fenstanton and Charlotte Wright from Brampton.

The vast majority of the year group will be continuing in Kimbolton School's Sixth Form next month where they will be joined by around twenty students from other schools.

Jonathan Belbin, the Headmaster, commented, "These excellent results reflect the hard work of our pupils and staff and I am especially delighted by the total of 174 9s achieved by a wide range of pupils. Indeed 9 was our second most popular grade after 7."

SAWTRY VILLAGE ACADEMY

Students at Sawtry Village Academy are celebrating GCSE results with 72% of students achieving a good pass in both English and mathematics.

Mathematics improved by 10% on 2018 with a highly impressive 81% grade 4 or above. English maintained the exceptional performance of 2018 with 87% (3% higher than 2018) of students attaining a grade 4 or higher.

Over a quarter (25%) of all grades were awarded 9, 8, 7, with over 62% of all grades, 5 or higher.

Highly impressive results in the following subjects (% grade 4 or above) fine art (80%), food and nutrition (88%), Spanish (94%), history (77%), physical education (100%), textiles (94%) and media (85%).

The following individual students all achieved exceptional results; Daniel Heap, Lawrence Nobbs, Lynden Dalby, Jasmine Wade, Lucy Collins, Callum Holt, Ella-Louise Hutchinson, Karina Vellam, Sarah Cunningham & Nell Walton.

Simon Parsons, Headteacher at Sawtry Village Academy, commented: "We are immensely proud of these results which demonstrate continued academic excellence over the past four years and our best ever pass rate of a good pass in English and mathematics; this is testament to the hard work of all students and staff.

These great results come just as we move into a new three-storey, 18 classroom building and make the Leisure Centre's excellent range of facilities available to our students once more. All of this will ensure an exciting and promising future for the Academy and our community".

RAMSEY ABBEY COLLEGE

Excitement is in the air at Abbey College, Ramsey, where all core GCSE subjects have secured impressive results and more students have achieved the top 5-9 grades.

This year, a notable 70% of all grades were level 4 to 9 which is a significant 8% improvement on last year. Even more remarkably, the percentage of students achieving a level 5 or higher has risen by 11%, from 40% in 2018 to 51% in 2019. This means more students than last year have achieved the top grades.

The college achieved strong results in all core subjects. 89% of students secured level 4 and above in English, a significant 8% improvement on last year. 73% of students achieved level 4 and above in Maths, which is a 5% increase on last year's results. Meanwhile, 66% of students achieved level 4 and above in Science, which is an 8% increase from 2018.

64% of students achieved Level 4 and above in both English and Maths and 48% of students gained Level 5 and above in both English and Maths. Both these are increases on the 2018 results.

Other subjects that secured high achievements included Business Studies BTEC, where 67% achieved a L2 Distinction or better, Physics, where a 100% of students received grades 4 to 9, and Chemistry and Biology, where 99% of students received grades 4 to 9.

Andy Christoforou, Headteacher at Abbey College, said: "We are delighted with our students' results this year. To see such huge improvements across all our core subjects is fantastic.

"These results are a testament to the hard work and passion of our teachers, as well as our students' commitment to learning. I am delighted for them and wish them the best of luck as they continue their education. Thank you to all our community for continuing to support us and our students."

LONGSANDS ACADEMY

Students at Longsands Academy are today celebrating a marked improvement in their Maths and English combined GCSE results of 71.6%, Grade 9-4.

Over 24% of all GCSE grades were 9-7, with 80 of those securing a Grade 9; the highest grade possible in the new system for GCSEs.

A number of subject areas achieved notable results including Biology (98.8%, Grade 9-4), Chemistry (98.8%, Grade 9-4), Physics (98.8%, Grade 9-4), Latin (93.3% Grade 9-4), Music (93.3%, Grade 9-4), French (92.1%, Grade 9-4), German (80.5%, Grade 9-4), RE (77.5%, Grade 9-4), History (72.1%, Grade 9-4) and Geography (71.9%, Grade 9-4) and reflecting the Academy's commitment to provide a rigorous curriculum for all of our learners.

At Longsands Academy, the following students secured the top grades:

Gabriel Pang - nine 9 grades and A^

Rob Folkard - eight 9 grades, one 8 grade and A^

Eve Parsons - seven 9 grades, one 8 grade and one 5 grade

Emilia Hollywood and Mia Perry - five 9 grades, two 8 grades, two 7 grades

Hywel Jones, Principal of Longsands Academy said:"I am very proud of our students. This year group has worked very hard and successfully met the challenge of the more rigorous GCSEs. I am delighted with the rapid improvements that these results reflect. These results are a testament to those efforts of our students, teaching staff and the support from parents and carers."

ERNULF ACADEMY

At Ernulf Academy 17 students achieved one or more grade 8 or 9 and a total of 17 Grade 9s or Distinction* (the highest available grades) were awarded across the cohort.

Harvey Carter was the highest achiever with an APS of 7.44. He achieved two grade 9s in Biology and Physics making him top of both those subjects. As well as a Distinction* in Engineering he received grade 8s in maths and Chemistry along with two Grade 6s.

Wing Lun Lim really found his feet during year 11 progressing from an APS of 5.67 at the end of year 10 to an APS of 7.06 in his final results. These results included a distinction* in Business as well as grade 8s in Maths, Chemistry and Physics. He also achieved a Grade 7 in Biology along with a Distinction in Engineering.

Amelia Dunnett, Ernulf's head Girl, was also amongst the highest achievers. Her avergae point score (APS) of 6.81 was earned with some excellent results in all her subjects including a Distinction* in Engineering as well as grade 7s in Biology, Chemistry, Maths and Drama along with four grade 6s.

Not to be out done the head boy had a similarly excellent set of results. Nicholas Applegarth achieved an APS of 6.56 including a Distinction* in Business and a Distinction in Engineering. To top this off he also achieved a grade 8 in Physics, a grade 7 in Maths and grade 6s in Biology and Chemistry.

Emily Spavins was a star in English achieving a grade 8 in both Language and literature meaning she was our highest achieving student in both those courses. Her APS of 6.25 was rounded out by grade 6s in Art, Biology, Chemistry and Drama as well as two further grade 5s and a BTEC in Music.

Dylan Warner also achieved an impressive score APS score of 6.13 and topped the charts for progress across the year group.

Avin Bissoo, Head teacher of Ernulf Academy said:"We are extremely proud of the achievements of our year 11 students given the significant levels of change they have had to endure. They have demonstrated resilience, character and ambition which will become a springboard for their future success."

ST IVO ACADEMY

65% of students scored Grade 9-4 in both their Maths and English GCSEs

In Art subjects students did particularly well, with 96% of Fine Art and Textiles students and 100% of Pottery students achieving Grade 4 and above. Other subjects with very strong results at Grades 9-4 (or equivalent) are Dance (95%), PE (86%), Biology (94%), Chemistry (94%) and Physics (97%).

At St Ivo Academy, the following students secured the top grades:

Theo Hancock - seven grade 7s and two grade 8s.

Anastasia Lim - seven grade 9s, one grade 8 and one grade 6.

Becky Daniel - six grade 9s, two grade 8s, one A* and one grade 6.

Campbell Jack - five grade 9s, one grade 8, one A* and three grade 7s.

Ella Couchman - five grade 9s, one grade 8, two grade 7s, one A and one grade 6.

Tilly Smetten - five grade 9s, three grade 8s and one grade 6.

Sam Griffin, Principal of St Ivo Academy said:"These are an impressive set of results of which students, parents and staff can be proud. I am delighted to see so many students doing so well, and we are looking forward to welcoming many of them back into our Sixth Form at the start of term."