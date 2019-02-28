The Court has ordered that publication in a local newspaper of this advertisement of the petition shall be deemed to be good and sufficient service of the said petition on Folayemi Olaitan. The said petition will be heard at the County Court at Hertford, Shire Hall, Fore Street, Hertford, SG14 1BY on 27th March 2019 at 11am. IMPORTANT If you do not attend the hearing of the said Petition, the Court may make a Bankruptcy Order against you in your absence. The petition can be inspected by you at the Petitioning Creditors Solicitors office at C W Harwood & Co, E8 Josephs Well, Hanover Walk, Leeds, LS3 1AB, Reference 102787.001, contact number 0113 245 7027.